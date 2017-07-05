Rangers' Yu Darvish: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday

Darvish (6-7) surrendered seven runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out four.

It was the 30-year-old's shortest outing of the year to date, while the 11 hits and seven runs allowed were also season worsts. Darvish hasn't been as dominant in 2017 as he was in the past, but his 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 still have plenty of fantasy utility. His next start will come after the All-Star break.

