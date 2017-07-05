Rangers' Yu Darvish: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday
Darvish (6-7) surrendered seven runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out four.
It was the 30-year-old's shortest outing of the year to date, while the 11 hits and seven runs allowed were also season worsts. Darvish hasn't been as dominant in 2017 as he was in the past, but his 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 still have plenty of fantasy utility. His next start will come after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Hit with loss despite quality start•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Will start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Expects to make next start•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Pulled with triceps tightness before eighth inning•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in no-decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Gives up season-high five runs in loss•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...