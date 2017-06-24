Rangers' Yu Darvish: Expects to make next start
Darvish (triceps) says he expects to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Indians, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Darvish was removed before the eighth inning of Friday's game due to triceps tightness, though the move was ultimately said to be precautionary. He was able to play catch Saturday with no issues, indicating that he should be ready to take his next turn in the rotation when it comes around Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Will start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Pulled with triceps tightness before eighth inning•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in no-decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Gives up season-high five runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Quiets Astros for sixth win of season•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Whiffs nine, but homer issues continue•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...