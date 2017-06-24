Rangers' Yu Darvish: Expects to make next start

Darvish (triceps) says he expects to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Indians, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Darvish was removed before the eighth inning of Friday's game due to triceps tightness, though the move was ultimately said to be precautionary. He was able to play catch Saturday with no issues, indicating that he should be ready to take his next turn in the rotation when it comes around Wednesday.

