Rangers' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in dominant showing
Darvish allowed just five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters during Thursday's win over the Angels.
While it was just the first win of the season for Darvish, it hasn't been because of his performance on the mound. The flamethrower now sports a 2.33 ERA with 19 punchouts through 19.1 innings, and he's walked fewer batters in each start. Assuming he stays healthy, the sky's the limit for Darvish.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Suffers tough-luck loss to Athletics•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Walks five in Opening Day no-decision•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Tosses sim game•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Re-incorporating split-finger fastball•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Will start Game 2 of ALDS•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...