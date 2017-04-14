Darvish allowed just five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters during Thursday's win over the Angels.

While it was just the first win of the season for Darvish, it hasn't been because of his performance on the mound. The flamethrower now sports a 2.33 ERA with 19 punchouts through 19.1 innings, and he's walked fewer batters in each start. Assuming he stays healthy, the sky's the limit for Darvish.