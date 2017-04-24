Darvish improved to 2-2 on the season after giving up two runs on five hits and one walk over eight innings while striking out eight in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Darvish surrendered a pair of homers in the third inning, but otherwise kept the Royals bats at bay, retiring 17 batters via strikeout or groundout. While Darvish is still averaging less than a strikeout per inning for the first time in his career, he's throwing with more velocity than he has in any of his previous four seasons, so there's reason to be optimistic that he'll induce more whiffs before long.