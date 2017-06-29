Rangers' Yu Darvish: Hit with loss despite quality start

Darvish (6-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk over six innings to take the 5-3 loss to the Indians on Wednesday. He struck out six.

Darvish was tagged for all three runs in the first three innings before settling in to notch his 12th quality start in 17 tries this season. According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Darvish said his triceps, which tightened up during his last start, were on the back of his mind early on, but not to the point where it altered his pitches. He said he felt fine after throwing 101 pitches. The 30-year-old, who owns a 3.11 ERA and 115:37 K:BB ratio in 107 innings this season, is lined up for two starts before the All-Star break; Monday against the Red Sox and July 9 against the Angels.