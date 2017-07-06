Rangers' Yu Darvish: In line for Sunday start
Darvish is listed as the Rangers' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rather than turning to Martin Perez for two starts this week after he was activated from 10-day disabled list ahead of Monday's outing, the Rangers will instead have Darvish make a second turn in the rotation before the team heads into the All-Star break. The Sunday assignment means that Darvish, who was lit up for seven runs in 4.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, will likely have to opt out of pitching for the American League in the All-Star Game on July 11, as he would only have one day to recover.
