Rangers' Yu Darvish: Plagued by miscues in no-decision

Darvish surrendered three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 6.2 innings Sunday in Kansas City. He walked one and struck out six in the no-decision.

Darvish allowed Whit Merrifield to score on a wild pitch in the first inning, then surrendered a third-inning RBI double to Mike Moustakas before getting charged with an unearned run thanks to a seventh-inning error by left fielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara made up for his miscue by taking Darvish off the hook with a game-tying RBI single in the eighth, but that ultimately wasn't enough as the Royals unsurprisingly broke through against Texas' bullpen in the bottom of the ninth. The so-called ace hasn't pitched like one in a while now, with just one win in his past 10 starts. Darvish will look to right the ship Friday in Tampa Bay.