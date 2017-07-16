Play

Rangers' Yu Darvish: Plagued by miscues in no-decision

Darvish surrendered three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 6.2 innings Sunday in Kansas City. He walked one and struck out six in the no-decision.

Darvish allowed Whit Merrifield to score on a wild pitch in the first inning, then surrendered a third-inning RBI double to Mike Moustakas before getting charged with an unearned run thanks to a seventh-inning error by left fielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara made up for his miscue by taking Darvish off the hook with a game-tying RBI single in the eighth, but that ultimately wasn't enough as the Royals unsurprisingly broke through against Texas' bullpen in the bottom of the ninth. The so-called ace hasn't pitched like one in a while now, with just one win in his past 10 starts. Darvish will look to right the ship Friday in Tampa Bay.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast