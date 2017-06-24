Rangers' Yu Darvish: Pulled with triceps tightness before eighth inning

Darvish was pulled as a precautionary measure before the eighth inning of Friday's start against the Yankees with triceps tightness, Emily Jones of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Darvish had needed just 88 pitches to throw seven shutout innings, so it was assumed that something was up when he didn't come out for the eighth. Given Darvish's injury history, it's understandable that the Rangers didn't want to push him at even the slightest hint of tightness. As this move was called precautionary, he shouldn't be expected to miss a start, but his progress should be monitored throughout the week.