Rangers' Yu Darvish: Takes tough-luck loss Sunday
Darvish (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits over 7.1 innings in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Angels. He walked four and struck out six.
Darvish pitched well enough to win, but the Texas offense mustered just two hits off JC Ramirez and the Los Angeles bullpen. The All-Star break comes at the perfect time for the Japanese right-hander, who's 0-4 in his past five starts. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against a Royals team that's scoring the sixth-fewest runs per game in MLB.
