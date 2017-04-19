Darvish (1-2) gave up four runs on three hits and a pair of walks over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to Oakland. He struck out four.

He was cruising along until he hit the sixth inning, when the A's scored all four runs off him while Darvish was able to record just a single out. The Japanese righty has been hit or miss over his first four starts, as he's sandwiched two excellent starts between a pair of four-run efforts. That 23:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings isn't exactly the sort of awe-inspiring figure fantasy owners are looking for, but Darvish should keep getting better as the season wears on. He'll draw the Royals at home on Sunday.