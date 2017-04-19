Rangers' Yu Darvish: Undone in sixth inning Tuesday
Darvish (1-2) gave up four runs on three hits and a pair of walks over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to Oakland. He struck out four.
He was cruising along until he hit the sixth inning, when the A's scored all four runs off him while Darvish was able to record just a single out. The Japanese righty has been hit or miss over his first four starts, as he's sandwiched two excellent starts between a pair of four-run efforts. That 23:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings isn't exactly the sort of awe-inspiring figure fantasy owners are looking for, but Darvish should keep getting better as the season wears on. He'll draw the Royals at home on Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in dominant showing•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Suffers tough-luck loss to Athletics•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Walks five in Opening Day no-decision•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Tosses sim game•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Re-incorporating split-finger fastball•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...