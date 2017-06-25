Rangers' Yu Darvish: Will start Wednesday

Darvish (triceps) will make his next start Wednesday against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Darvish left Friday's game before the eighth inning with triceps tightness during one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander only allowed two hits while striking out 10 and could have likely gotten to the ninth inning since he only tossed 88 pitches at the time of his exit. The Rangers could monitor his pitch count a bit more closely for Wednesday's game, but he should be a reliable option for fantasy purposes.