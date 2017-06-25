Rangers' Yu Darvish: Will start Wednesday
Darvish (triceps) will make his next start Wednesday against the Indians, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Darvish left Friday's game before the eighth inning with triceps tightness during one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander only allowed two hits while striking out 10 and could have likely gotten to the ninth inning since he only tossed 88 pitches at the time of his exit. The Rangers could monitor his pitch count a bit more closely for Wednesday's game, but he should be a reliable option for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Expects to make next start•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Pulled with triceps tightness before eighth inning•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in no-decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Gives up season-high five runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Quiets Astros for sixth win of season•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Whiffs nine, but homer issues continue•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...