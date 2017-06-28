Rays' Adam Kolarek: Called up by Rays
Kolarek was called up by the Rays following Tuesday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 28-year-old earns his first big-league promotion following an impressive start to the season with Triple-A Durham. Kolarek owns a 1.36 ERA and a .217 BAA over 31 relief appearances this season, becoming well-known for his ability to induce ground balls from hitters (7.25 GO/AO). He takes the place of the struggling Jose Alvarado and will most likely be used in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...