Kolarek was called up by the Rays following Tuesday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old earns his first big-league promotion following an impressive start to the season with Triple-A Durham. Kolarek owns a 1.36 ERA and a .217 BAA over 31 relief appearances this season, becoming well-known for his ability to induce ground balls from hitters (7.25 GO/AO). He takes the place of the struggling Jose Alvarado and will most likely be used in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.