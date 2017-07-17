Kolarek gave up an earned run on a solo home run over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Kolarek gave up a 359-foot shot to C.J. Cron in the eighth that gave the Angels what turned out to be an indispensable insurance run. It was the 28-year-old's second homer surrendered in the last three appearances and third appearance overall in which he's given up at least one earned run. Factoring in Sunday's outing, Kolarek's ERA has ballooned up to 5.40 after he opened his Rays career with a pair of scoreless efforts.