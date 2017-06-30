Rays' Adam Kolarek: Solid inning-plus in MLB debut
Kolarek fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Pirates, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The 28-year-old southpaw was making his first big-league appearance after being summoned from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and was efficient while recording four outs on just 14 pitches. Kolarek's extensive minor-league career dates back to 2010, and his groundball tendencies and ability to neutralize left-handed hitters could afford him an extended stay in the Rays' struggling bullpen.
