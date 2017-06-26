Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Acquired from Marlins for prospects
Hechavarria (oblique) was traded Monday to the Rays in exchange for minor-league players Braxton Lee and Ethan Clark, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
With the Marlins well off the pace of the division-leading Nationals in the NL East, the team has kicked off its midseason fire sale by moving Hechavarria, who has served as the team's primary shortstop the past four-plus seasons. Hechavarria offers a dependable glove up the middle, but with a career 70 wRC+, he sports a below-average bat for his position. Hechavarria should still be in store for regular at-bats with his new team, with Tim Beckham shifting over to the keystone, but the new acquisition could be pushed to the bench once the team gets Brad Miller (groin) and/or Matt Duffy (heel) back from the disabled list, likely at some point after the All-Star break. Hechavarria has been on the DL with an oblique injury of his own since early May, but he recently concluded a rehab assignment and should be activated in time for the Rays' series opener with the Pirates on Tuesday.
