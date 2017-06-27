Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activated from DL

Hechavarria was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria has been out since May 9 with an oblique issue, but that didn't stop the Rays from acquiring him in a trade Monday. The 28-year-old will likely assume the everyday shortstop role for Tampa Bay, in hopes he stay healthy into the season's home stretch. He hit .277/.288/.385 with six RBI over just 20 games with the Marlins this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories