Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activated from DL

Hechavarria was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria has been out since May 9 with an oblique issue, but that didn't stop the Rays from acquiring him in a trade Monday. The 28-year-old will likely assume the everyday shortstop role for Tampa Bay, in hopes he stay healthy into the season's home stretch. He hit .277/.288/.385 with six RBI over just 20 games with the Marlins this season.