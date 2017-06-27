Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activation expected soon
Hechavarria (oblique) will join the Rays during their current series with Pittsburgh and will likely be activated shortly, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports Monday.
The Rays are in Pittsburgh through Thursday, so expect Hechavarria to be activated any day now. His value comes primarily from his glove, and he isn't even a significant enough source of stolen bases to make his skillset worthwhile in a fantasy context.
