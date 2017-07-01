Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday

Hechavarria went 4-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

The recent trade acquisition's offensive contributions have been an unexpected bonus, as he's now hit safely in all four games with the Rays and sports a .571 average over that span. Hechavarria's pace at the plate will naturally slow over time, but his solid glove work is the overriding reason for his presence in Tampa anyhow.