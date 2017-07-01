Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday

Hechavarria went 4-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

The recent trade acquisition's offensive contributions have been an unexpected bonus, as he's now hit safely in all four games with the Rays and sports a .571 average over that span. Hechavarria's pace at the plate will naturally slow over time, but his solid glove work is the overriding reason for his presence in Tampa anyhow.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories