Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday
Hechavarria went 4-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.
The recent trade acquisition's offensive contributions have been an unexpected bonus, as he's now hit safely in all four games with the Rays and sports a .571 average over that span. Hechavarria's pace at the plate will naturally slow over time, but his solid glove work is the overriding reason for his presence in Tampa anyhow.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues hitting in Rays uniform•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Making team debut Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activated from DL•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activation expected soon•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Acquired from Marlins for prospects•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...