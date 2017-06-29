Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues hitting in Rays uniform

Hechavarria, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates, is now hitting .500 with two RBI in his first two games with the Rays.

The Cuban shortstop has been rightfully renowned for his defense, but he's also provided solid offensive production over multiple seasons in his career. Hechavarria was hitting .277 in 20 games with the Marlins before being traded to the Rays, and the early returns he's providing at the plate in Tampa are certainly a bonus.