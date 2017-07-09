Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Dealing with groin soreness

Hechavarria was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a minor groin injury, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria was replaced in the lineup by Taylor Featherston prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, but manager Kevin Cash said Hechavarria could be available off the bench. It doesn't sound like the groin issue is anything too serious, but he'll be listed as day-to-day for the time being, though he should be good to go following the All-Star break.