Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Dealing with groin soreness
Hechavarria was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a minor groin injury, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria was replaced in the lineup by Taylor Featherston prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, but manager Kevin Cash said Hechavarria could be available off the bench. It doesn't sound like the groin issue is anything too serious, but he'll be listed as day-to-day for the time being, though he should be good to go following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Removed from Sunday's lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues hitting in Rays uniform•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Making team debut Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...