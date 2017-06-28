Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop
Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's the second start in a row for Hechavarria, so at least for now, it appears safe to conclude that the Rays plan to deploy him as their everyday shortstop. Those plans could change once Brad Miller (groin) or Matt Duffy (heel) returns from the disabled list, but with both players in shut-down mode for now, Hechavarria likely won't face much serious competition for at-bats until after the All-Star break. Hechavarria and Tim Beckham look set to form the Rays' regular double-play tandem up the middle, while Taylor Featherston settles back into a utility role.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Making team debut Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activated from DL•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activation expected soon•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Acquired from Marlins for prospects•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Will return Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...