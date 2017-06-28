Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop

Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's the second start in a row for Hechavarria, so at least for now, it appears safe to conclude that the Rays plan to deploy him as their everyday shortstop. Those plans could change once Brad Miller (groin) or Matt Duffy (heel) returns from the disabled list, but with both players in shut-down mode for now, Hechavarria likely won't face much serious competition for at-bats until after the All-Star break. Hechavarria and Tim Beckham look set to form the Rays' regular double-play tandem up the middle, while Taylor Featherston settles back into a utility role.