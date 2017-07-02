Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Sunday
Hechavarria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria has made an immediate impact for the Rays through his first five games with the team, producing eight hits in 19 at-bats and driving in three runs. His track record suggests that the offensive success won't last much longer, but because of his strong glovework, Hechavarria should hold down a starting role until the Rays get either Brad Miller (groin) or Matt Duffy (heel) back from the disabled list, likely at some point after the All-Star break. Hechavarria is simply receiving a day off Sunday, with Tim Beckham stepping in at shortstop in his stead.
