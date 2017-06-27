Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Making team debut Tuesday

Hechavarria will make his team debut Tuesday against the Pirates, batting eighth and playing shortstop.

Hechavarria was activated from the DL earlier in the day and the Rays will waste no time putting him back on the field. The 28-year-old, who was acquired from the Marlins last week, is returning from an oblique injury which has kept him sidelined since early May, yet figures to be an upgrade over the prior shortstop platoon of Daniel Robertson and Tim Beckham. Hechavarria may need some time to readjust, but could develop into a consistent bat over time.