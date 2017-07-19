Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of lineup Wednesday

Hechavarria is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria receives the day off after starting the past five games at shortstop. In that span, he has gone 6-for-19 at the plate, including four base knocks over the past two contests. Tim Beckham draws the start at short in his place, while Brad Miller takes over at second for the series finale.