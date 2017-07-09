Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Removed from Sunday's lineup

Hechavarria was removed from the lineup prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria was originally penciled in as the Rays' starting shortstop, but manager Kevin Cash opted to replace him with Taylor Featherston in an updated lineup release. Featherston will occupy the eight hole in the batting order.

