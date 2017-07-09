Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Removed from Sunday's lineup
Hechavarria was removed from the lineup prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria was originally penciled in as the Rays' starting shortstop, but manager Kevin Cash opted to replace him with Taylor Featherston in an updated lineup release. Featherston will occupy the eight hole in the batting order.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues hitting in Rays uniform•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Making team debut Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Activated from DL•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...