Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup

Hechavarria (groin) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Groin soreness kept Hechavarria out of last Sunday's first-half finale, but he will return to short and the No. 8 spot in the order against right-hander Ricky Nolasco. Hechavarria continues to live up to his reputation as a light-hitting, glove-first shortstop with a .265/.276/.343 line in 31 games so far this season.