Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup
Hechavarria (groin) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Groin soreness kept Hechavarria out of last Sunday's first-half finale, but he will return to short and the No. 8 spot in the order against right-hander Ricky Nolasco. Hechavarria continues to live up to his reputation as a light-hitting, glove-first shortstop with a .265/.276/.343 line in 31 games so far this season.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Dealing with groin soreness•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Removed from Sunday lineup•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues excelling at plate Friday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Continues hitting in Rays uniform•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws second straight start at shortstop•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...