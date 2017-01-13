Rays' Alex Cobb: Avoids arbitration with Rays

Cobb and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $4.2 million deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cobb's return from Tommy John surgery went less than well in 2016, allowing an 8.59 ERA in five starts. He could still easily bounce back from that in 2017, but it could be a red flag for his recovery. Considering this is probably his final round of arbitration, his 2017 season will be vital to his career as he hits free agency at the end of the year.