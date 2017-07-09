Rays' Alex Cobb: Bounces back with gem against Boston

Cobb (7-6) tossed 7.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three.

He was helped out by a couple outstanding defensive plays by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, but Cobb was excellent in his own right. It was nice to see after Cobb gave up six earned runs against the Orioles his last time out. That outing and a nine-run blowup against Seattle on June 3 demonstrate the downside in certain matchups, but Cobb was good far more often than he was bad in the first half. He has plenty of appeal even if the strikeouts are lacking.