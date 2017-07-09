Rays' Alex Cobb: Bounces back with gem against Boston
Cobb (7-6) tossed 7.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three.
He was helped out by a couple outstanding defensive plays by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, but Cobb was excellent in his own right. It was nice to see after Cobb gave up six earned runs against the Orioles his last time out. That outing and a nine-run blowup against Seattle on June 3 demonstrate the downside in certain matchups, but Cobb was good far more often than he was bad in the first half. He has plenty of appeal even if the strikeouts are lacking.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...