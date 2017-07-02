Rays' Alex Cobb: Clobbered by Orioles
Cobb gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings against the Orioles on Sunday.
He also hit a batter, so seven of the eight baserunners he allowed came around to score. Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo each took Cobb deep. This snapped a streak of four straight quality starts for the 29-year-old righty. His next start will be Saturday at home against the Red Sox.
