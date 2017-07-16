Rays' Alex Cobb: Dominates Angels in win Saturday

Cobb (8-6) surrendered just one earned run on six hits over 7.2 innings against the Angels on Saturday, picking up his eighth win on the season.

Cobb silenced the Angels' bats for seven innings, allowing only a solo home run to Luis Valbuena, before getting into trouble by allowing a double to Kole Calhoun and a walk to Mike Trout in the eighth. Reliever Brad Boxberger was able to quell the threat, however, before Jumbo Diaz slammed the door in the ninth. Ignoring a disastrous outing two weeks ago against Baltimore, Cobb owns a 0.90 ERA over his last four starts and leads the team with a 1.24 WHIP. Although his 5.85 K/9 leaves something to be desired, it's been a nice comeback season for the right-hander after he missed most of the past two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery.