Rays' Alex Cobb: No-decision Wednesday in extra-inning loss
Cobb (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to come away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.
After giving up at least four runs in each of his previous three starts, Wednesday's effort represents progress of a sort for Cobb. He was still inefficient, throwing only 54 of 94 pitches for strikes, but his solid 21:6 K:BB through 29 innings isn't reflected in his 4.66 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He'll look for a better result Tuesday on the road against the Marlins.
