Rays' Alex Cobb: Starting Wednesday

Cobb will get the start Wednesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander has been uneven through four starts this season, allowing four earned runs in each of his last three outings after getting the win in his first start. His ERA has ballooned to 4.88 and his WHIP has risen to 1.42. He'll be opposed by Dylan Bundy on the mound Wednesday at Camden Yards.