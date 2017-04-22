Rays' Alex Cobb: Strikes out seven in loss

Cobb (1-2) allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Astros.

Although Cobb had a solid strikeout day, he allowed too many baserunners, and he was unable to hold onto the 3-1 lead he was given in the third inning, leading to his second loss of the season. He's yet to throw a quality start in any of his four outings, and he'll need to string together a couple solid starts before he can be fully trusted in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Orioles.

