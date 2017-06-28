Rays' Alex Cobb: Tosses eight scoreless innings versus Pirates
Cobb tossed eight scoreless innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Pirates, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Cobb was lights out in this one, completing six one-two-three innings and allowing just one man to pass first base. He was on the hook for a win when he departed prior to the ninth inning, but a pair of late runs charged to the bullpen rained on that parade. Regardless, this was Cobb's finest outing of the season and his ERA now sits at a respectable 3.73. The right-hander has thrown four consecutive quality starts heading into Sunday's matchup with the Orioles.
