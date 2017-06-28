Rays' Alex Cobb: Tosses eight scoreless innings versus Pirates

Cobb tossed eight scoreless innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Pirates, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Cobb was lights out in this one, completing six one-two-three innings and allowing just one man to pass first base. He was on the hook for a win when he departed prior to the ninth inning, but a pair of late runs charged to the bullpen rained on that parade. Regardless, this was Cobb's finest outing of the season and his ERA now sits at a respectable 3.73. The right-hander has thrown four consecutive quality starts heading into Sunday's matchup with the Orioles.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories