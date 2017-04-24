Colome was charged with his first blown save of the season in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Astros, giving up one run (unearned) on two hits, a walk and a passed ball over two innings.

Colome was brought on in the eighth for a rare two-inning save opportunity and worked around a bunt single and walk to escape the frame unscathed. However, a single, passed ball and Evan Gattis sacrifice fly allowed the Astros to forge a 4-4 tie. The run was the first Colome had given up all season, and he also issued his first free pass. Despite the disappointing outcome, he's been of the best ninth-inning options in baseball, with four saves, an unblemished ERA and 0.67 WHIP.