Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save, picks up win versus Pirates
Colome allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in an inning of work while blowing a save Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two and was ultimately credited with the win.
Entering with a two-run lead, Colome proceeded to hit John Jaso before allowing back-to-back doubles to Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen to tie the score. He closed out the inning and was handed his second win of the season when the Rays pulled it out in the bottom of the 10th. Colome has struggled of late, allowing seven earned runs over his last three innings of work to raise his ERA to 3.57. Surely the 2016 All-Star has the latitude to turn things around, and he should be given the opportunity to work out of his current funk.
