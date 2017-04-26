Rays' Alex Colome: Bounces back with successful save
Colome worked around a walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth Tuesday against the Orioles, recording his fifth save.
After suffering a blown save off an unearned run Sunday, Colome bounced right back with a solid outing, and he still has a spotless ERA with just five hits and two walks over 10 innings. If you own him, you should continue enjoying his services as one of the league's better closers.
