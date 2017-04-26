Colome worked around a walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth Tuesday against the Orioles, recording his fifth save.

After suffering a blown save off an unearned run Sunday, Colome bounced right back with a solid outing, and he still has a spotless ERA with just five hits and two walks over 10 innings. If you own him, you should continue enjoying his services as one of the league's better closers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories