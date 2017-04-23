Colome allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his fourth save of the season Saturday against Houston.

The Tampa Bay closer hasn't allowed a run through seven innings, and after recording 37 saves with a 1.91 ERA last year, he should have a long leash in the ninth inning. It's also likely that Colome begins to show an uptick in the strikeout column -- just four punchouts this year -- after posting an 11.28 K/9 in 2015.