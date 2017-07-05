Rays' Alex Colome: Converts save despite continued struggles
Colome allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of work but was able to escape with his 22nd save of the season Tuesday against the Cubs.
Colome needed every bit of the three-run lead he was staked to upon entering the game as he put two men on before allowing an RBI single to Anthony Rizzo and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Ben Zobrist. He then walked a man but was able to close out the game by getting Jason Heyward to fly out. Colome has struggled mightily of late, allowing a whopping 10 earned runs over five innings in his last five appearances to inflate his ERA to 4.10. His saving grace is the fact that he has only blown one save during that rough stretch, but he will need to improve his performance if he is to maintain his role on a club that is scrapping for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches 21st save Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save, picks up win versus Pirates•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Takes loss against Orioles•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Makes things interesting in Tuesday's win•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches five-out save Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Plays with fire, holds on for save Sunday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...