Colome allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of work but was able to escape with his 22nd save of the season Tuesday against the Cubs.

Colome needed every bit of the three-run lead he was staked to upon entering the game as he put two men on before allowing an RBI single to Anthony Rizzo and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Ben Zobrist. He then walked a man but was able to close out the game by getting Jason Heyward to fly out. Colome has struggled mightily of late, allowing a whopping 10 earned runs over five innings in his last five appearances to inflate his ERA to 4.10. His saving grace is the fact that he has only blown one save during that rough stretch, but he will need to improve his performance if he is to maintain his role on a club that is scrapping for a playoff spot.