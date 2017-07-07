Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to collect his 23rd save of the season during Thursday's win over Boston.

Colome had allowed at least one run in each of his previous five appearances for an 18.00 ERA and 3.20 WHIP, so this was an encouraging bounce-back showing. Additionally, despite his struggles, Tampa Bay has continued to turn to Colome, and he also collected three saves and a win during that stretch. While he's probably still on watch, it's clear that he has a strong hold on his job.