Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down 25th save in win over Red Sox

Colome worked around a hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 25th save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox.

Colome, who allowed a single to the first batter be faced, retired the next three men with ease while throwing nine of 13 pitches for strikes. He endured a rough patch leading into July in during which he allowed 10 runs over a five-inning span, but he has since responded with three consecutive scoreless outings while recording a save in each one. Colome has proven himself to be among the top tier of closers in the American League over the last couple of seasons and will look to put his recent struggles behind him after taking a breather during the All-Star break.