Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down 28th save Tuesday

Colome notched his 28th save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed no hits and struck out two.

The Rays closer was called on for the second time in as many nights and provided a clean ninth after having been touched up for a run Monday. Colome already has seven saves in July and has bounced back from a difficult late June/early July stretch where he surrendered 10 earned runs over five appearances. The 28-year-old has now posted five scoreless efforts in his last six trips to the mound and lowered his ERA from 4.10 to 3.71 over that span.

