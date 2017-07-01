Colome allowed one run one on one hit while striking out two to earn his 21st save Friday against the Orioles.

Despite allowing a solo homer to Mark Trumbo, Colome came into the game with a three-run lead, so he easily converted the save. Although he's blown four saves while posting a 3.72 ERA, he's an extremely valuable fantasy commodity based on his ability to pile up saves.

