Rays' Alex Colome: Records four outs to earn 24th save

Colome struck out one and allowed one hit and two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings against the Red Sox on Saturday to earn his 24th save of the season.

Following a stretch of five straight appearances with at least one run allowed - he allowed multiple runs in four of those - Colome has now turned in back-to-back scoreless outings. He is currently tied with Minnesota's Brandon Kintzler for the American League lead in saves.