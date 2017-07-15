Rays' Alex Colome: Saves 10th game against Angels
Colome picked up a save with a perfect 10th inning Friday against the Angels.
Colome has now saved each of his past six chances and is 26-for-30 on the season. That said, Colome has been far from clean over that stretch, having allowed three runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Either way, fantasy owners will gladly take the saves and run.
