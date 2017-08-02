Rays' Alex Colome: Shuts door on Astros in win
Colome notched his 31st save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros, pitching a clean ninth inning.
After a trio of relievers before him kept the Astros at bay, Colome carried out his ninth-inning job to perfection, disposing of Carlos Beltran, Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman on 11 pitches. The hard-throwing closer has back-to-back saves after blowing an opportunity versus the Yankees last Thursday, but he's been more erratic over the last six weeks following a strong start to the campaign. Colome has generated a 6.61 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, .371 wOBA and 5.93 xFIP over 16.1 innings since June 20, a stretch during which he's also logged two of his five blown saves.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Works out of trouble for save No. 30•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Blows save Thursday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Picks up 29th save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Nails down 28th save Tuesday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Allows run but picks up 27th save•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Saves 10th game against Angels•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...