Rays' Alex Colome: Solid in non-save opportunity Tuesday
Colome fired a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers and recorded a strikeout.
With only 1.2 innings of work across two appearances over the previous 10 days, manager Kevin Cash opted to get Colome some work in a non-save scenario Tuesday. The closer impressively set down Miguel Cabrera on a swinging strikeout before inducing a groundout and liner from Victor Martinez and Andrew Romine, respectively, to close out the win. The 28-year-old right-hander has yet to allow a run over six trips to the mound this season while also notching three saves in as many opportunities.
