Colome (1-3) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Colome also allowed two runs in his previous appearance, so it's now a concerning two-game stretch for the closer. He sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the year, and it doesn't appear that his job is in any imminent danger. However, it's definitely worth keeping tabs on his next few outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories