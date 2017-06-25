Colome (1-3) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Colome also allowed two runs in his previous appearance, so it's now a concerning two-game stretch for the closer. He sports a 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 for the year, and it doesn't appear that his job is in any imminent danger. However, it's definitely worth keeping tabs on his next few outings.