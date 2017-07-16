The Rays selected Kittredge's contract Sunday after designating Jumbo Diaz for assignment.

A 45th-round pick by Seattle in the 2008 draft, Kittredge has toiled in the minors 2011, making stops at several minor league levels, as well in Australia and the Dominican Republic. This season, in 30 appearances at Triple-A Durham, Kittredge compiled a 1.90 ERA and 1.077 WHIP across 52 innings.