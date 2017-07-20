Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Touched up in Wednesday outing
Kittredge allowed an earned run on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid debut Tuesday by turning a scoreless effort, but the Athletics got to him for a double, single and run-scoring bunt single in the sixth. Kittredge was enjoying a stellar season at Triple-A Durham before being summoned to the big-league club on July 16, so the potential is there for him to serve as another viable option for manager Kevin Cash if the team opts to give him an extended look.
